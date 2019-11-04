How to benefit from Titan Company stock’s narrow movement

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The long-term outlook for the stock of Titan Company (₹1,301.4) will remain positive, as long as it stays above ₹1,037. If the stock fails to sustain above that level, then the medium-term outlook will turn bearish. Titan has an immediate support at ₹1,230 and the next one at ₹1,153. If the current bullish trend persists and the stock conclusively closes above ₹1,335, it has the potential to record new peak.
F&O pointers: Titan Company November futures contract added 1.28 lakh shares or 1.32 per cent in open interest on Friday. This is one of the counters that command a high premium over the spot price. Titan November futures contract trades at ₹1,307.20, against the spot price of ₹1,301, signalling a positive bias. Options trading signals a range of ₹1,100 to ₹1,400.
Strategy: We advice traders to consider a short-strangle strategy on Titan Company which is a neutral strategy in options trading, also known as sell strangle. This can be done by selling strikes of ₹1,100-put and ₹1,500-call. These options closed with a premium of ₹6.20 and ₹6.85, respectively. As the market lot is 750 shares per contract, this strategy will result in an inflow of ₹9,787.50. This would be the maximum profit one can earn from this strategy and for that to happen the stock has to settle between ₹1,100 and ₹1,500 at the time of expiry.
This strategy is risky, as wild swings in any one of the directions (up or down) could erode/hurt traders very heavily. So only traders who can withstand margin commitments should consider and others can stay away. The position will start hurting traders if the stock moves above ₹1,513.05 or falls below ₹1,086.95. We advice traders to exit if the loss mounts to ₹4,500 and hold it for at least two weeks.
Follow-up: M&M’s position has turned weak. We advice traders to hold it for one more week and consider reviewing it thereafter.
