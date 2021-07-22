How to check Zomato allotment status

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Are you one of those who applied for Zomato public issue, the biggest IPO in the last 18 months? The company has announced the share allocation status on Thursday.
The ₹9,375 crore Zomato, which closed for subscription on July 16, was subscribed over 38 times.
Investors can check the details in https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html and select Zomato from the drop-down window. Investors have to choose PAN, Application Number, DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC and enter the relevant details.
Investors who have bid for the issue can check the Zomato share allotment status on the BSE website using https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx link.
Meanwhile, exchanges have admitted Zomato shares to listing.
"Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Zomato Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course," said BSE.
According to market experts, retail investors will get 195 shares in a ratio of 116:469 for 1st two lots, and other retails lots in the ratio of 23:93. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed by 7.87 times.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 54.71 times, HNIs window attracted 34.80 times subscription.
Zomato fixed the IPO price at the upper end of the price range of ₹72-76.
The food delivery co's IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity of ₹9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which initially had proposed to sell ₹750 crore but later reduced it.
Zomato had garnered ₹4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors ahead of the IPO by allocating 552.2 million shares at ₹76 apiece. According to market sources, this is the largest ever participation of anchor investors.
