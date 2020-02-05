Stocks

HPCL hovers at a crucial level

| Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

 

The stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) announce Q3 results today. Following a prolonged downtrend, the stock tested a significant support at ₹223 and bounced back, gaining 3.7 per cent on Tuesday to end at ₹231.6 on the BSE. The outcome of the quarterly results could provide a clear direction for the stock. A strong plunge below ₹223 will strengthen the downtrend and drag the stock down to ₹217 and ₹220 levels. But positive results can push it up to ₹240 and ₹250 levels.

Published on February 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Markets shake off Budget blues to recover smartly