Stocks

HUDCO may rise as one account turns good

| Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation may turn positive on Monday after the housing mortgage major received funds from one of its defaulting borrowers. On December 4, 2019, the PSU had informed the exchanges that two borrowing agencies had defaulted on repayment of dues worth ₹87.46 crore. Now, one of the borrowing agencies, with principal outstanding of ₹726.35 crore, cleared its dues on January 9, thus moving out of the NPA list, HUDCO said.

Published on January 10, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Shriram Transport Finance raises around ₹3,556 cr via bond issue