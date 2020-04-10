Huhtamaki PPL defers dividend payout date

Huhtamaki PPL on Friday informed the exchanges that it is unable to proceed payment of dividend on May 15 due to lockdown. Earlier, its board on February 17 approved a dividend of ₹5 a share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

“Considering the unprecedented situation with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and advisories issued by the Central and the State governments to keep all offices and business establishments in India under lockdown, the company will be unable to proceed payment of dividend on the aforesaid indicative date (May 15),” it said in the notice. The revised payment date for dividend would be intimated to the exchanges in due course, it further added.