Stocks

HUL rises nearly 3% on Q2 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

HUL on Monday posted a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit.   -  Reuters

The scrip of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Tuesday advanced about 2 per cent after the company reported a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended on September 30.

At 12.30 pm, the stock was trading 2.60 per cent higher at ₹2,067 on the BSE; while on the NSE, it jumped 2.75 per cent to Rs 2,059.70.

HUL on Monday posted a 21.18 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,848 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, mainly driven by home care, beauty and personal care verticals.

Also read: HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18 per cent to Rs 1,848 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,525 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a filing to BSE. Standalone sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,708 crore as against Rs 9,138 crore for the same period year ago.

Published on October 15, 2019
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
stocks and shares
FMCG Companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US stocks pause on unsettled trade deal; earnings eyed