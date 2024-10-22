October 22, 2024 09:31

Shares of Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The ₹27,870-crore IPO, the largest to date in Indian IPO history, was struggling but sailed through on the final day with help from qualified institutional buyers. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹1,960 at the upper end of the price band ₹,1865-1,960.