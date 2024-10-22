Hyundai Stocks Today, Hyundai Shares Live, Hyundai Motors India IPO listing today: Shares of Hyundai Motor India will list on bourses shortly. Global brokerage Macquarie has initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor India with an outperform rating.
- October 22, 2024 10:00
Hyundai IPO listing today: Shares of Hyundai Motor India to list at ₹1,934 on the NSE
- October 22, 2024 09:52
Hyundai Motor IPO: Hyundai Motor India IPO sails through with help from institutions
The IPO was subscribed 2.37 times overall. The QIB portion was subscribed nearly seven times, with bids for 19.72 crore shares against the 2.82 crore shares on offer.
- October 22, 2024 09:50
Hyundai IPO listing ceremony
- October 22, 2024 09:46
Hyundai Motor India in focus
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung recently met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and discussed subjects related to the future of mobility.
https://x.com/HyundaiIndia/status/1848397567920681081
- October 22, 2024 09:34
Hyundai Motor India listing today: Macquarie initiates coverage on Hyundai
Macquarie has initiated coverage on Hyundai Motor India with Outperform rating with a target price of ₹2,235, implying 14 per cent upside to issue price.
- October 22, 2024 09:31
Hyundai Motor IPO listing today
Shares of Hyundai Motor India’s (HMIL) will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The ₹27,870-crore IPO, the largest to date in Indian IPO history, was struggling but sailed through on the final day with help from qualified institutional buyers. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹1,960 at the upper end of the price band ₹,1865-1,960.KS Badri Narayanan of businessline writes
