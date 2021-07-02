I-Sec appoints Nilotpal Gupta

ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on Friday announced the appointment of Nilotpal Gupta as the Head of its Data Science Unit. Nilotpal Gupta, who has over 20 years of extensive experience in analytics and related roles in the financial services and technology industry, was previously the Director of Analytics and Information Management at Citi. Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, I-Sec said:“Data has always been at the heart of building a customer centric business. Even more so in an increasingly digital world. Those with access to the right data and insights have a much larger chance of success in the marketplace.” Shares of I-Sec closed 5.15 per cent higher at ₹692.65 on the BSE.