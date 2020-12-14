I-Sec’s zero brokerage plan

ICICI Securities on Monday said it has launched ‘ICICIDirect Neo’ – a zero brokerage plan for customers. “This is a one-of-its-kind plan targeted at traders, offering unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all futures trades and flat ₹20 per order for margin and options trades,” the statement said. ICICIdirect Neo customers will get a host of additional features such as instant liquidity, where customers get cash within 30 minutes of selling stocks as per their chosen plan, access to proprietary and third party trading tools to get the best out of any market situations and access to ICICIdirect’s research with over 300 companies under fundamental coverage, the statement added.