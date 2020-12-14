Stocks

I-Sec’s zero brokerage plan

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 14, 2020 Published on December 14, 2020

ICICI Securities on Monday said it has launched ‘ICICIDirect Neo’ – a zero brokerage plan for customers. “This is a one-of-its-kind plan targeted at traders, offering unlimited trading with zero brokerage on all futures trades and flat ₹20 per order for margin and options trades,” the statement said. ICICIdirect Neo customers will get a host of additional features such as instant liquidity, where customers get cash within 30 minutes of selling stocks as per their chosen plan, access to proprietary and third party trading tools to get the best out of any market situations and access to ICICIdirect’s research with over 300 companies under fundamental coverage, the statement added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 14, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.