ICICI Bank, Airtel results eyed for Tuesday trade

ICICI Bank, Pfizer and SKP Securities will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on Saturday. On Tuesday (Monday is a closed holiday for the exchanges due to Diwali), companies such as Bharti Airtel, Balaxi Ventures, Hindustan Zinc, Petronet LNG, SKF India, Tata Metaliks and Wonderla Holidays are likely to announce their results. Focus will be on Bharti Airtel, especially after the Supreme Court direction on adjusted gross revenue.

Published on October 26, 2019
