ICICI Bank, DCB Bank, APL Apollo results eyed

| Updated on January 25, 2020 Published on January 25, 2020

 

Saturday will see private sector lender ICICI Bank coming out with its quarterly results for the period ended December 2019. DCB Bank, another private bank, will also declare its quarterly numbers. Besides, APL Apollo Tubes, Bhageria Industries, Control Print, Key Corp, Muthoot Capital Services, NK Indusries, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Siyaram Silks and SKP Securities are also scheduled to declare their results. Shares of these firms will move based on their performance.

