What to Watch: ICICI Bank, Escorts, MOIL results on Saturday

Over two dozen companies will declare their April-June quarterly results on Saturday. Among these are 3P Land, AMJ Land Holdings, Compucom Software, Consolidated Construction, Eris Lifesciences, Escorts, Havells India, ICICI Bank, Jayant Agro, Jaiprakash Associates, JP Power Ventures, Jaypee Infratech, MOIL, Menon Pistons, Power Mech Projects, Pudumjee Paper, Seshasayee Paper, SKP Securities, TFV Sraac, Unichem Labs, Vadilal Ind and Vimta Labs.