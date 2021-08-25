ICICI Bank files cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Within days of the arrest of Karvy Group promoter and arrest of its founder Chairman and MD, C Parthasarathy in a bank fraud case, ICICI Bank has filed a cheating case against Karvy Stock Broking Company Limited.
Following the complaint, a case was registered against KSBL and transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, Cyberabad, and a special team was formed to investigate the case, according to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.
Read also: Karvy Group promoter held for defaulting on bank loans
A case in Cr. No 891/2021, under section 406, 420, read with 34 IPC, was registered at Gachibowli Police station, based on a complaint by ICICI Bank, against KSBL, C. Parthasarathy, Meka Yugandhar and others for cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Karvy Stock Broking Company Limited, located in Financial District at Gachibowli, and promoted by C Parthasarathy, M Yugandhara Rao and MS Ramakrishna, was a member of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) and a depository participant registered with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).
Read more: Karvy mess: Who is to blame?
In its circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed that Clients’ securities lying with trading members/clearing members cannot be pledged to banks/NBFCs for raising funds SEBI also specified that the broker should maintain clear segregation of client beneficiary account and its own beneficiary account.
Funds raised by KSBL by pledging shares from its six bankers were transferred to KSBL’s own bank accounts, and not into ‘Stock Broker Client Account,’ in contravention with the SEBI guidelines.
Further, all pledges on securities were closed without approval from pledges and securities were transferred to end clients of KSBL, thereby severely impacting the security of all lenders, including ICICI Bank, the complaint stated.
KSBL, with the alleged dishonest and fraudulent intention of cheating, and criminal conspiracy, had misappropriated the financial assistance for their personal benefit, thereby caused a criminal breach of trust, wrongful loss to ICICI Bank and wrongful gain to the company and its management. They, thereby, committed the fraud amounting to ₹563 crore, it was contended.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...