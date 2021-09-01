ICICI Bank m-cap crosses ₹5-lakh-crore

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Private sector ICICI Bank is the second lender in the country to cross the market capitalisation of ₹5-lakh crore. This follows HDFC Bank, the first lender to cross the mark, which now has a market cap of ₹8.73-lakh crore.
On Wednesday, ICICI Bank’s scrip during intra day trade touched a life time high of ₹734.85 apiece on the BSE. It closed the day at ₹719.2 apiece with a market cap of ₹4.98-lakh crore. “ICICI Bank is the second bank to attain this feat,” noted Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
According to BSE data, ICICI Bank is now the sixth most valuable company. Reliance Industries Ltd tops the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
ICICI Bank has been performing well on all fronts and has reported positive results for the last 11 quarters. It reported a 77.6 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹4,616.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 led by robust net interest income that grew by 18 per cent and lower provisions.
The bank’s total deposits grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹9.26-lakh crore at June 30, 2021 and total advances increased by 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹7.38-lakh crore. The lender has also expanded its credit card business and has become the second largest player in terms of credit card spends in July 2021. The RBI has recently also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO of ICICI Bank with effect from October 15, 2021 till October 3, 2023.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...