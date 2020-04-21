ICICI Bank scrip down over 7% on reports of exposure to troubled Singapore oil-trading company

ICICI Bank scrip was trading over 7 per cent down on Tuesday after reports of its $100 million exposure to troubled Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

The bank’s scrip was down 7.41 per cent at ₹335.15 apiece on BSE in intraday trade.

BSE has also asked for a clarification from the bank on the reports.

Also Read ICICI Bank sends notice to Ocean Tankers to impound 2 vessels

The bank has issued notices to impound two vessels operated by Ocean Tankers, which is a unit of HLT.