ICICI Bank scrip down over 7% on reports of exposure to troubled Singapore oil-trading company

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

ICICI Bank scrip was trading over 7 per cent down on Tuesday after reports of its $100 million exposure to troubled Singapore oil-trading company Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

The bank’s scrip was down 7.41 per cent at ₹335.15 apiece on BSE in intraday trade.

BSE has also asked for a clarification from the bank on the reports.

The bank has issued notices to impound two vessels operated by Ocean Tankers, which is a unit of HLT.

