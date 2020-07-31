ICICI Pru MF launches ETF on Nifty Alpha Low Volatility index

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched ‘Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF’ an open ended index exchange traded fund, tracking Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index.
The New Fund Offer will be open for învestment between August 3 and 10. The units of this ETF will be listed on NSE and BSE.
The new ETF of ICICI MF intends to counter the cyclical theory of single factor index structure strategy. .
Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC said the new ETF is based on a multifactor smart beta strategy that addresses high sector concentration of single factor based index strategies through diversification of factor-risk exposures and exhibiting lower performance swings.
Through this ETF, an investor gets access to smart beta strategy which is rule-based and cost-effective, he said.
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...