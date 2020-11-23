Stocks

ICICI Pru's Quant Fund opens

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched ICICI Prudential Quant Fund and the new fund offer will close for subscription on December 7. The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 95 per cent of its corpus into equity and equity-related instruments, and up to 5 per cent in debt, money market instruments, units of mutual fund schemes, real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. The benchmark index is S&P BSE 200. A rule based quantitative model may help to avoid pitfalls of behavioural bias as well as minimise ‘greed’ and ‘fear’, the fund house said in a scheme information document.

