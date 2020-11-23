ICICI Pru's Quant Fund opens

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Monday launched ICICI Prudential Quant Fund and the new fund offer will close for subscription on December 7. The open-ended equity scheme will invest at least 95 per cent of its corpus into equity and equity-related instruments, and up to 5 per cent in debt, money market instruments, units of mutual fund schemes, real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. The benchmark index is S&P BSE 200. A rule based quantitative model may help to avoid pitfalls of behavioural bias as well as minimise ‘greed’ and ‘fear’, the fund house said in a scheme information document.