ICICI Sec second quarter net doubles

ICICI Securities on Wednesday reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax to ₹278 crore for the September quarter, as against ₹135 crore it had posted in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the brokerage firm said. ICICI Securities said in a statement. The company reported a 63 per cent surge in revenue to ₹680 crore (₹418 crore). The growth was aided by strong growth in equities and allied business, private wealth management segment, as well as investment banking business, ICICI Securities said. It also declared an interim dividend of ₹8 a share. The stock of ICICI Securities closed 3.60 per cent higher at ₹484.90 on the BSE.

Published on October 28, 2020
