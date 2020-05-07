ICICI Securities Q4 net jumps 28%; stock soars

The pandemic impact on Q1
ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on Thursday announced a 28 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 at ₹156 crore, as against ₹122 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹482 crore (₹428 crore), up 13 per cent, aided by growth in retail equities and allied business.
I-Sec announced a final dividend of ₹6.75 a share (face value ₹5), taking the full-year dividend to ₹11 a share.
In a press release the company said, I-Sec has 48 lakh operational accounts, of which about 1.1 lakh were added during the quarter. The company has 14.8 lakh active clients (those having traded in the last 12 months) and nearly 10.8 lakh NSE active clients (those having traded on the NSE in the last 12 months), up 16 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.
During the quarter, I-Sec’s NSE active market share grew nearly 40 basis points year-on-year to 10 per cent.
“The quarter witnessed one of biggest quarterly fall in Nifty, which fell by 29 per cent in Q4-FY20, down 23 per cent in March alone. The period also saw high volatility and yet the icicidirect.com platform ensured unrestricted services even with volumes touching unprecedented peaks of processing 32 lakh orders plus trades per day, up from earlier peak of 20 lakh,” I-Sec said.
During the quarter, its retail equities and allied business revenue rose 35 per cent to ₹292 crore (₹215 crore). The allied business comprises lending towards ESOP & MTF, and prime subscription fees.
