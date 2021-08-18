ICICIdirect launches curated international portfolios

ICICI Securities has tied up with Interactive Advisors to offer domestic retail investors curated portfolios of international stocks built by leading global fund managers.

ICICIdirect customers would now be able to invest in portfolios made up of US stocks constructed by global fund managers like Global X- by Mirae Asset, State Street Global Advisors, Legg Mason (acquired by Franklin Templeton Investments), Wisdom Tree and other portfolio managers. Between them, over 70 theme-based portfolios are already available for investors to choose from at ICICIdirect.com. These actively managed portfolios offer a host of differentiated baskets of US stocks and Exchange Traded Funds.

Anupam Guha, Head – Private Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, said after launching the Global Investments offering, which allowed investors to invest in markets such as the US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and Hong Kong in a completely digital manner, many customers have been asking for a facility where experts are guiding them for better investment decisions.

The new facility launched will be useful to investors with low-risk appetites and those looking to diversify their investments in global markets but were holding back due to lack of handholding, he added.

ICICIdirect launched a Global Investment facility for its retail clients in association with US-based Interactive Brokers last August. Interactive Advisors, a subsidiary of the Interactive Brokers Group, is an Investment Advisor registered with and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.