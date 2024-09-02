The International Carbon Exchange Private Limited (ICX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Energy Exchange Limited, has signed an “Issuer Agreement” with the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation) and Evident EV Ltd. This agreement allows ICX to operate as a Local Issuer of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) within the Indian market.
The shares of Indian Energy Exchange Limited were trading at ₹203.25 down by ₹0.38 or 0.19 per cent on the NSE today at 3.20 pm
As per the agreement, ICX will be responsible for registering Production Facilities and issuing I-RECs on the Registry managed by Evident for India. The partnership is aimed at promoting environmental attribute certificates and developing market-based mechanisms to support environmental sustainability activities.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.