The International Carbon Exchange Private Limited (ICX), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Energy Exchange Limited, has signed an “Issuer Agreement” with the International Tracking Standard Foundation (I-TRACK Foundation) and Evident EV Ltd. This agreement allows ICX to operate as a Local Issuer of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) within the Indian market.

The shares of Indian Energy Exchange Limited were trading at ₹203.25 down by ₹0.38 or 0.19 per cent on the NSE today at 3.20 pm

As per the agreement, ICX will be responsible for registering Production Facilities and issuing I-RECs on the Registry managed by Evident for India. The partnership is aimed at promoting environmental attribute certificates and developing market-based mechanisms to support environmental sustainability activities.