Stocks

IDBI Bank exits NSE

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 08, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

IDBI Bank on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has sold its remaining 10.3 lakh shares (0.21 per cent) of the National Stock Exchange. IDBI Bank, of late, has been selling shares in non-core business such as IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company. It had also received the board’s in-principle approval to divest/ dilute stake in its subsidiaries -- IDBI Capital Market Securities Ltd and IDBI Intech Limited -- to the extent of 49 per cent to prospective investors and retain controlling stake in the Bank. Shares of IDBI Bank ended 0.9 per cent lower at ₹38.10 on the NSE on Tuesday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 08, 2020
IDBI Bank Ltd
NSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.