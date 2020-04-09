Stocks

IDBI Bank shares rise 5% on fund raising plan

Internet Desk | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

The shares of LIC promoted IDBI Bank on Thursday rose 5.33 per cent to ₹20.75 and trading with higher volumes.

IDBI Bank’s board of directors on Wednesday approved rupee bond borrowing limit of ₹7,500 crore for FY 2020-21.

IDBI Bank Ltd
