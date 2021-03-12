IDBI Bank soars 10% after RBI removes it from PCA framework

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
IDBI Bank’s shares soared about 17 per cent intra-day on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to take the Bank out of the so-called “Prompt Corrective Action”. The Bank’s shares touched an intra-day high and low of ₹44.80 and ₹41.35 a share, respectively. The shares, however, closed at ₹42 apiece, up 9.80 per cent over the previous close on BSE.
RBI had invoked PCA against IDBI Bank in 2017 in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets. Under PCA, usually a bank's branch expansion is restricted, and lending is narrowed to relatively less risky segments to nurse it back to health.
Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank, told BusinessLine that: “Our balance sheet size was shrinking. We were not able to grow our corporate advances.We were not able to open branches. Even for small expenditure, we had to take RBI approval. So many restrictions were there. This was hindering the growth of our Bank.”
Sharma emphasised that in the last four years, IDBI Bank worked on its risk management policies, corporate governance and internal house keeping.
“Now that we are out of PCA, we will be free to do any type of business. We will try to grow our business in a calibrated way so that we avoid any concentration risk, increase the income and improve the efficiency parameters,” said Sharma.
The RBI’s move to take IDBI Bank out of PCA comes in the backdrop of the Union Budget announcement that the Government is working towards strategic disinvestment of 45.48 per cent its stake in IDBI Bank in FY2022.
The Board for Financial Supervision (BFS), which reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its meeting held on February 18, 2021, noted that as per the published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, Net NPA (non-performing assets) and Leverage ratio.
“The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments,” RBI said in a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...