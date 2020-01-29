IDFC First, Bajaj Finance Tata Power results eyed

The respective boards of over 50 firms will meet on Wednesday for Q3 results of FY20. Among them are Aptech, Bajaj FInserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Gears, CG Consumer, Chemfab Alkalis, Escorts, Foseco India, Godrej Consumer, Greenlam Ind, IDFC First Bank, Jubilant Food, Kaya, KPIT Tech, Meghman Organics, NIIT Tech, Nilkamal, Nucleus Soft, Orient Cement, Pidilite Ind, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Taj GVK, Tata Power, Transport Corp, Trident and Vaibhav Global.