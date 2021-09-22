IDFC shareholders vote against re-appointment of Vinod Rai as Director

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Shareholders of IDFC have rejected a proposal to re-appoint former Vinod Rai as non-independent, non-executive director to the board. The ordinary resolution to re-appoint Rai up to May 22, 2023, received just 37.71 per cent votes in favour while 62.89 per cent votes were against it, IDFC said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
“Item no 5 of the Resolution has not received the requisite votes and hence does not stand passed,” it said.
All other resolutions, including those to appoint Jaimini Bhagwati and Anil Singhvi as independent directors, were passed by shareholders at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Rai is the non-executive Chairman of IDFC. He served as the independent non-executive Chairman till May 25, 2021, and subsequently was appointed as the non-independent non-executive chairman.
The proposal to re-appoint Rai had been red-flagged by some investors recently with concerns over delay in selling the asset management business. “Rai, aged 73 years, was India’s best-known CAG who never tolerated any governance lapses or issues as the auditor of government accounts. He is best known to have brought out the coal scam and the 2G scams. While he acted as an independent director for two terms on the board of IDFC, it would go against the spirit of the rules if he now turns as a non-independent director on the same board and acts as the management person. Also, shareholders will lose faith in him,” a Mumbai-based proxy advisory firm had said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...