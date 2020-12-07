IEPFA to hire ‘consultants’ on contract as it beefs up activities

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has decided to rope in retired officers of central government/SEBI/public sector enterprises as “consultants” on contract basis. It has now invited applications to prepare a panel for engagement of consultants, official sources said.

Initially, the contract will be for one year and those making the cut as consultants will be assigned work of establishment, general administration, procurement through GeM, Parliament-related work, policy and planning, legal cases, RTI, refund claim processing, call centre management, public relations and redressal of public grievances, they said.

Besides setting up a panel of consultants, the IEPFA is also now looking to appoint a General Manager, who could be from the Central or State Government and need to be willing to move to IEPFA on deputation for at least five years.

It may be recalled that IEPFA was set up in September 2016 for administration of investor education and protection fund ( IEPF).

It is also entrusted to make refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc to investors and promote awareness among investors. The MCA Secretary is the ex-officio Chairman of the Authority.

The IEPF, among other things, is to be utilised for promotion of investors education, awareness and protection.