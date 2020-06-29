IFB Agro's South 24 Parganas facility shut down after attack by goons; stock hits lower circuit

IFB Agro, a major India-made foreign liquor and country spirit-maker, has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after armed goons “attacked” one of its distilleries in the South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, a few kilometres outside the city.

The attack on June 25 morning has forced IFB Agro to shut the facility since then, it said in a stock market filing. The stock hit the lower circuit on Monday morning at ₹304.70, post its stock market filing.

IFB Agro deals with marine products and spirits.

According to a stock market notification by the company, unidentified armed hooligans had entered its Noorpur facility in the South 24 Parganas district on June 25, at around 7.40 am.

They attacked the security guard and held the employees on duty there hostage. The damaged facilities included CCTVs. The distillery was shut down and the goons forced the employees to leave the premises at gunpoint, by noon. A police complaint has been filed, it added. The chief minister’s intervention has also been sought.

“We are awaiting a better environment for the plant to be re-opened,” it added.

IFB Agro, in its stock exchange filing, said that the company’s Dankuni unit, in Hooghly district, had been re-opened on June 25 following orders by the excise commissioner.

The company had reported a revenue of ₹1,732 crore and a net profit of ₹33.21 crore for FY19. Its Q4 FY20 and FY20 annual results are to be declared on June 30.

Governor Tweets

While no official comment has been made yet by the West Bengal government or the ruling Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a series of tweets, referred to the stock market filing by IFB Agro and maintained that the notice was “an eye opener indicating state of anarchy and lawlessness”.

“CM must contain this menace that shames democracy and governance. Deterrent act must follow irrespective of ABC! Excise Department is hot bed of deals — a planned loot cannot be countenanced,” he said, adding that the “events at IFB units at Noorpur and Dankuni call for an investigation”.

“State and Non-State Actors cannot be allowed to be a law unto themselves. Would be seeking a thorough update @MamataOfficial,” Governor Dhakhar tweeted.