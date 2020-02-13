Stocks

IFCI, Wheels India, Vodafone Idea results

Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

 

With the deadline for Q3 results coming to an end, about 250 firms will declare them on Thursday. The list includes: Adani Transmission, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Hosp, Bombay Burmah, Century Ply, Dalmia Bharat, Future Retail, GMDC, GMR Infra, Gillette, Godrej Ind, Hind Aeronautics, Hind Copper, Hind Oil Exp, Ind-Swift, IFCI, ITDC, JP Associates, McLeod Russel, Mercator, PC Jeweller, SJVN, Sumitomo Chem, Uflex, Vodafone Idea and Wheels India.

Published on February 13, 2020
Quarterly Results
