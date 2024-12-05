The shares of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) were trading at ₹365.55 up by ₹5.30 or 1.47 per cent on the NSE today at 11.23 am.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 10, 2024, where the primary agenda will be considering a proposal for bonus share issuance to its equity shareholders. The company disclosed this information on December 4, 2024.

The board will deliberate on the bonus share allocation, with the specific ratio yet to be determined and subject to shareholders’ subsequent approval. As part of standard corporate governance procedures, the company has also implemented a trading window closure for its shares, effective from December 4, 2024, and extending 48 hours beyond the board meeting’s outcome declaration.

The potential bonus share issuance could be of significant interest to investors, as such corporate actions typically aim to reward existing shareholders and potentially enhance the stock market’s attractiveness.