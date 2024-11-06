The shares of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) were trading at ₹682.55 up by ₹14.55 or 2.18 per cent on the NSE today at 11.55 am.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Tree of Life’s operating company, partnering with the Ambuja Neotia Group yesterday November 5. The move strengthens IHCL’s position in the experiential leisure segment.

IHCL plans to expand the Tree of Life portfolio from its current 19 properties (plus 2 under development) to 100 properties by 2030. The brand operates in over 15 destinations, including off-beat locations such as Dared, Dehradun, Varanasi, Binsar, Kumaon, and Udaipurwati.

Also read: Indian Hotels Company likely to open more than 50 hotels in the next two years

The acquisition deepens IHCL’s existing partnership with Ambuja Neotia Group, with whom it already collaborates on seven hotels and resorts, including the Taj Chia Kutir in Darjeeling and Taj Guras Kutir in Gangtok.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of IHCL, cited growing demand for experiential leisure as a key factor in the acquisition. The deal aligns with IHCL’s strategy of expanding existing partnerships and scaling new hospitality formats.

IHCL, founded by Tata Group’s Jamsetji Tata, currently manages a portfolio of 350 hotels, including 118 under development, across 13 countries. The company operates various brands including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Gateway, and Ginger, in addition to the newly acquired Tree of Life brand.

The Tree of Life brand is known for offering tranquil escapes that showcase authentic Indian experiences in boutique settings.