Stocks

IIFL Quant Fund NFO opens

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 08, 2021

IIFL Asset Management on Monday launched IIFL Quant Fund. The fund aims to invest in “quality” stocks that show secular growth or defensive characteristics with a disciplined approach to portfolio construction, it said in a statement. The new fund offer closes on November 22. The IIFL Quant Fund will have periodic rebalancing and review. The fund will be managed by Parijat Garg, Fund Manager, IIFL AMC. The investment objective of the fund is to generate long term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities based on the quant theme, it said in a statement.

Published on November 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like