IIFL Quant Fund NFO opens

IIFL Asset Management on Monday launched IIFL Quant Fund. The fund aims to invest in “quality” stocks that show secular growth or defensive characteristics with a disciplined approach to portfolio construction, it said in a statement. The new fund offer closes on November 22. The IIFL Quant Fund will have periodic rebalancing and review. The fund will be managed by Parijat Garg, Fund Manager, IIFL AMC. The investment objective of the fund is to generate long term capital appreciation for investors from a portfolio of equity and equity-related securities based on the quant theme, it said in a statement.