IL&FS Investment’s Q1 numbers on Monday

The board of IL&FS Investment Managers will meet on Monday to consider the unaudited June quarter results. The results got delayed as BSR & Associates LLP, the erstwhile statutory auditors, resigned in June. The company then appointed Khimji Kunverji & Co. LLP as the auditors. As it will take reasonable time to take the reins from the erstwhile auditors, it will be challenging to submit quarterly results, the company had said.