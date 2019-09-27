Stocks

What to watch

IL&FS Investment’s Q1 numbers on Monday

| Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

 

The board of IL&FS Investment Managers will meet on Monday to consider the unaudited June quarter results. The results got delayed as BSR & Associates LLP, the erstwhile statutory auditors, resigned in June. The company then appointed Khimji Kunverji & Co. LLP as the auditors. As it will take reasonable time to take the reins from the erstwhile auditors, it will be challenging to submit quarterly results, the company had said.

Published on September 27, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
File consolidated results while reporting quarterly financial performance: NSE to India Inc