Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited today unveiled a 10,000-square-foot indoor neon trampoline park at its theme park complex in Khopoli, marking the company’s latest expansion in its entertainment offerings. The new facility, named Imagicaa Arena, will open to the public on November 10, 2024.

The shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited were trading at ₹74.77 down by ₹3.30 or 4.23 per cent on the NSE today at 2.20 pm.

The indoor attraction features over 15 activities, including dodgeball courts and free-jumping zones, all enhanced with neon lighting and glow-in-the-dark elements. The facility was inaugurated by the promoter family member Shreya Jai Malpani, along with CEO Dhimant Bakshi and CFO Mayuresh Kore.

Managing Director Jai Malpani emphasized that the indoor facility strengthens Imagicaa’s position as a year-round entertainment destination, making it less dependent on seasonal factors.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited operates multiple entertainment venues including Imagicaa, Wet’nJoy, Sai Teerth, and Aqua Imagicaa. The new trampoline park addition is located within the main Imagicaa Theme Park, adding to the company’s portfolio of attractions aimed at families and tourists.