Impal posts 29% rise in Q2 standalone net

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 13, 2021

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 29 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax at ₹14.82 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q2) compared with ₹11.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income surged 22 per cent to ₹167.65 crore ( ₹137.45 crore). Profit before tax grew 32 per cent to ₹18.84 crore (₹14.27 crore).

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹15.41 crore (₹11.10 crore). Total income was higher by 21 per cent at ₹171.60 crore ( ₹141.26 crore). Profit before tax stood at ₹18.50 crore ( ₹14.55 crore).

For the half year ended September 30, 2021, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹24.55 crore ( ₹16.38 crore).Total income grew 40 per cent at ₹286.11 crore (₹205.82 crore).

Published on November 13, 2021

