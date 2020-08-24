Impetus Wealth’s tech platform

Impetus Wealth Management has launched a tech platform – Impetusutra. The platform enables investors to know how they should approach while deploying their money in various asset classes. It is a comprehensive tech tool that can help investors a holistic wealth management guided by the experts. The insights section will help to focus on the important news. The application also contains Impetus’s proprietary Profiling System. An investor can gauge his financial risk-taking ability through the profiling system, said PR Dilip, Founder & CEO, Impetus Wealth Management.