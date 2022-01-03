In its current form, peak margin not practical to comply with: ANMI to SEBI

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Association of National Exchanges Members of India has moved SEBI complaining that exchanges and the clearing corporation are collecting hefty penalties on a daily basis from investors for non-compliance of ‘impractical’ peak margin norms.
Terming the norms as unfair, arbitrary, and unjust, ANMI said clients are forced to bring in margins for circumstances beyond their control and broker are also penalised for not complying with collection of upfront margins which is next to impossible to comply.
The situation will be more acute when the allocation mechanism becomes operational and the margin of clients will exceed their collateral. The deemed allocation will attract penalty which again was impossible to comply at the beginning of the day or even during market hours, it said.
Given the grave circumstances, ANMI had sought a meeting with SEBI to reach a conclusion on impossibility of compliance with provisions of peak margin.
While members desire to comply with the upfront margining system and do not oppose it, the manner and framework in which it is being computed is leading to penalty on investors for not complying with the unknown event.
The Clearing Corporations were not equipped to capture the margins at all point of times and hence rely on client trade position and prevailing margin snap shot sent four times in a day.
The margins are dependent on volatility prevailing at the time of trade and is determined by the VAR (value at risk) margins prescribed by the Clearing Corporation for the particular scrip. VAR margin is required to cover up for the losses arising due to uncertain risk conditions.
Exchanges publish six VAR margin files during the day with the last margin file uploaded after the market closes.
Investors are forced to shell out excess margin in line with VAR of the stock throughout the day even while they are in compliance with peak margin norm when the trade is executed. To top it all, at the end of the day investors are levied penalty on shortfall between margin paid and end of the day margin requirement.
Under no circumstances, any client would have ever thought of the margin increasing at the time of placing the order and forced to pay a penalty for factors beyond their control, it said.
Investors cannot be forced to bring in end of day margin at the time of placing order. Moreover, the EOD margin is known much after the market hours and many times at late night. It is therefore impossible to comply with the regulations of peak margins in the current set up as created by SEBI, said ANMI.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...