In its current form, peak margin not practical to comply with: ANMI to SEBI

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India has moved SEBI complaining that exchanges and the clearing corporation are collecting hefty penalties on a daily basis from investors for non-compliance of ‘impractical’ peak margin norms.

Terming the norms as unfair, arbitrary, and unjust, ANMI said clients are forced to bring in margins for circumstances beyond their control and broker are also penalised for not complying with collection of upfront margins which is next to impossible to comply.

The situation will be more acute when the allocation mechanism becomes operational and the margin of clients will exceed their collateral. The deemed allocation will attract penalty which again was impossible to comply at the beginning of the day or even during market hours, it said.

Seeks meeting with SEBI

Given the grave circumstances, ANMI had sought a meeting with SEBI to reach a conclusion on impossibility of compliance with provisions of peak margin.

While members desire to comply with the upfront margining system and do not oppose it, the manner and framework in which it is being computed is leading to penalty on investors for not complying with the unknown event.

The Clearing Corporations were not equipped to capture the margins at all point of times and hence rely on client trade position and prevailing margin snap shot sent four times in a day.

VAR margin

The margins are dependent on volatility prevailing at the time of trade and is determined by the VAR (value at risk) margins prescribed by the Clearing Corporation for the particular scrip. VAR margin is required to cover up for the losses arising due to uncertain risk conditions.

Exchanges publish six VAR margin files during the day with the last margin file uploaded after the market closes.

Investors are forced to shell out excess margin in line with VAR of the stock throughout the day even while they are in compliance with peak margin norm when the trade is executed. To top it all, at the end of the day investors are levied penalty on shortfall between margin paid and end of the day margin requirement.

Under no circumstances, any client would have ever thought of the margin increasing at the time of placing the order and forced to pay a penalty for factors beyond their control, it said.

Investors cannot be forced to bring in end of day margin at the time of placing order. Moreover, the EOD margin is known much after the market hours and many times at late night. It is therefore impossible to comply with the regulations of peak margins in the current set up as created by SEBI, said ANMI.