In worst fall in 6 months, Sensex slips 1,158 points

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Nearly $4 billion worth of selling by foreign portfolio investors in October, triggered by a slew of ‘downgrade’ calls by leading foreign research houses, has hit stock market sentiments. On Thursday, the Sensex shed 1,158 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984. This is the worst slump in the index in six months.
The Nifty index fell 353 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,854.
Just a day before the monthly expiry of stock derivative contracts, which usually is marked by high volatility in trading, Morgan Stanley (MS) said it was ‘downgrading’ India and taking profits off the table due to valuation concerns.
“While the fundamental leading indicators are positive, we see valuations as increasingly constraining returns over the next 3-6 months, particularly as we head towards Fed tapering, absorbing the impact of higher energy costs and our expectations of a first RBI hike for the cycle in February 2022,” Morgan Stanley said in a report.
Other foreign research houses such as UBS and Nomura too recently spoke about valuation concerns and downgrades.
Morgan Stanley’s call on Wednesday precipitated market volatility since there was little buying from domestic institutions to counter the FPI selling, experts told BusinessLine.
Majority of the stocks traded on the exchanges closed in the red. Some of the actively-tracked ones such as HIL, Adani Enterprises, Tata Chemical, Punjab National Bank and Vaibhav Global crashed over 10 per cent.
As per provisional data from stock exchanges, FPIs have sold cash market stocks worth ₹13,955 crore in October so far, ₹16,111 crore in stock futures and ₹4,572 crore in index futures segment.
“Thursday’s market fall seemed mainly due to expiry-related volatility. Since June, derivative call writers were taking a beating as markets closed higher month on month. But somehow,FPI selling this month saved the day for option writers. Valuation concerns in the market are sector- and stock-specific and there seems no major trigger for a massive crash. Markets could bounce back strongly in the coming months,” said Rohit Srivastava, strategist, Indiacharts.
Said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd: “We are in a structural bull market where intermediate corrections will be a part of the journey and will provide good buying opportunities in quality stocks.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...