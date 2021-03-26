Stocks

India Nippon to pay ₹6 dividend

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 26, 2021

The board of directors of India Nippon Electricals Ltd on Friday declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each, for the financial year 2020-21. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched within the due date to all the shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on the record date, which is April 8, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. Shares of Indian Nippon Electricals closed 0.79 per cent lower at ₹364.50 on the BSE. According to the latest shareholding pattern , retail investors hold 21.84 per cent stake in the company.

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.