India Nippon to pay ₹6 dividend

The board of directors of India Nippon Electricals Ltd on Friday declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each, for the financial year 2020-21. The interim dividend will be paid/dispatched within the due date to all the shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on the record date, which is April 8, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. Shares of Indian Nippon Electricals closed 0.79 per cent lower at ₹364.50 on the BSE. According to the latest shareholding pattern , retail investors hold 21.84 per cent stake in the company.