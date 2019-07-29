Stocks

Indiabulls Housing Finance drops 10% on Swamy’s fraud allegation

Reuters July 29 | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd fall as much as 10 per cent to Rs 562.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP, in a tweet said that he has sent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Indiabulls of fraud worth more than Rs1 lakh crore ($14.5 billion).

He said that Indiabulls and its associates formed more than 100 shell real-estate firms to take loans from state-owned National Housing Bank (NHB) and re-allot or siphon it off to other real-estate companies in multiple states in the range of Rs 30 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

The company rejected in a statement, highlighting outstanding loans, as on July 28, from NHB to Indiabulls as zero. The stock down 27 per cent this year, as of last close.

($1 = 68.9200 Indian rupees).

