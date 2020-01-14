Stocks

Indiabulls Ventures buyback to open

| Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

The ₹1,000-crore buyback offer of Indiabulls Ventures would open for subscription on Wednesday and end on January 28. It plans to buy back up to 6.66 crore equity shares at ₹150 a share. This represents 12.61 per cent of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares.

As the offer is through the tender route on proportionate basis, shareholders whose names had appeared on the company’s record books on December 18, 2019, are only eligible to participate in the buyback.

