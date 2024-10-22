Mumbai-based Remsons Industries Limited announced today its subsidiary Remsons Holding Ltd has acquired a 51 per cent equity stake in British automotive lighting manufacturer BEE Lighting Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The shares of Remsons Industries Limited were trading at ₹190.63 down by ₹4.03 or 2.07 per cent on the NSE today at 11.05 am.

The acquisition marks Remsons’ entry into the automotive lighting segment, expanding beyond its current portfolio of control cables, gear shifters, sensors, and winches. BEE Lighting, established in 2006, specializes in designing and manufacturing headlamps, rear lamps, and other lighting solutions for luxury, super, and hyper-car segments as well as electric vehicles.

BEE Lighting operates what it claims to be the UK’s most advanced light laboratory certified for Global Homologation approvals. The company’s founders, Paul Crees and Colin Fulford, will continue with the business following the acquisition.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director of Remsons, said the acquisition would enhance the company’s product offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to customers. The deal is expected to leverage BEE’s expertise in LED and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) systems while providing Remsons access to new customers across global markets.