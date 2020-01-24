Stocks

Indian Bank, BoB, EIH, UltraTech results eyed

| Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Over 40 companies including Aavas Financiers, Allsec Tech, Agri-Tech India, AMJ Land Holdings, Apollo Micro Systems, Aro Granite, Atul, Bank of Baroda, CG Vak Software, EIH, Emkay Global, Faze Three Auto, Infobeans Tech, Indian Bank, ION Exchange, JSW Steel, Kirloskar Ferrous, Mangalam Drugs, Onward Technologies, Oriental Hotels, Prestige Estates, Sonata Software, Supreme Industries, Tokyo Plast, UltraTech Cement and Wednt will declare their Q3 FY20 results on Friday.

