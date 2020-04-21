Indian companies face prolonged earnings downgrades after Covid lockdown

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
As the outlook for Indian corporate profits grows increasingly murky under the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, analysts are hunkering down for a protracted series of forecast cuts.
Asia’s third-largest economy is set for a near-complete disruption of economic activity for at least 40 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. This has further clouded the prospects for a recovery in company earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 Index is still down 24 per cent for the year despite recovering since late March. The average analyst estimate for 12-month forward earnings per share on the gauge has continued to fall and is down about 10 per cent in the past six weeks.
Estimating earnings in such a fluid global and local environment is fraught with risks, and to that extent, we are expected to undergo more revisions as we move forward in the fiscal year to March 2021, Gautam Duggad, an analyst with Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., said in a report.
Among firms that have already reported for the fiscal fourth quarter, Infosys Ltd. joined fellow information technology giant Wipro Ltd. in not projecting revenue for the current year. HDFC Bank Ltd. said higher provisioning for bad loans to cushion the negative impact on its large portfolio of retail loans.
Motilal Oswal expects sales for Nifty companies declined 10 per cent year-on-year in the January-March period, with profits sliding 20 per cent. Edelweiss Securities Ltd. estimates Nifty earnings held up somewhat better, down 5 per cent, with banks, cement and health-care firms probably bucking the overall downtrend.
The weakness in earnings is likely to be broad-based, with the top line of more than 50 per cent of companies expected to contract, Edelweiss analyst Prateek Parekh said in a note to clients.
As the dust settles on the latest quarter, expectations for future results are likely to come down as well. Given the extension of the governments pandemic precaution measures, current estimates for EPS growth of over 20 per cent for both this year and next are prone to sharp downgrades, Parekh said.
The quantum will depend on the magnitude of the policy response and how quickly the economy exits the lockdown, he said.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium mini, that is, Alumini on the MCX has been in a sideways trend for a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...