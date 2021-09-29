Indian equities open lower on banking and tech losses

Indian equities opened lower on Wednesday, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.51 per cent to 17,657.95 by 0344 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.62 per cent to 59,296.54.

Broader negative sentiment also weighed as economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of U.S. monetary policy and deepening concerns over persistent inflation sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring.

Tech stocks fell for a third straight session,with Infosys Ltd dropping 1.7 per cent to lead losses on the Nifty 50.

Banks also extended falls to slide 0.9 per cent, with ICICI Bank losing 1.4 per cent to lead losses on the sub-index.

Shares in broader Asia were also lower, as doubts about the pace of global economic recovery re-emerged and the risk of a default by China Evergrande persisted.