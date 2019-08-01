Indian equities suffers worst July in 17 years; little hope of revival in August too

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Indian stocks just suffered their worst July in 17 years, and if history is to be believed, there is little hope that August will be much better.
The S&P BSE Sensex headed for its biggest drop in five months on Thursday, extending last months 4.9% retreat, as the disappointment with the country’s new budget, muted corporate earnings and the ongoing credit crunch remained a drag on sentiment. The index has fared better in August than July in only five years since 2002, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Read also: Why is the market falling post the Fed rate cut?
We are going into August with low expectations, rather no expectation at all, said Rajiv Singh, chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. Market should pick up the threads from here and hope it wont get worse than this.
The Sensex is down nearly 7% from its record high in early June after the release of the annual budget plan that raised taxes but offered little stimulus to revive growth. The Reserve Bank of India has been accommodative and is expected to deliver another rate cut this month, which may help boost consumer demand ahead of the holiday season which starts in September.
Read more: Maruti Suzuki reports 33 per cent dip in July sales
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India’s largest consumer goods company, saw volumes fall to a seven-quarter low in the June quarter on account of weak rural sales. The nations largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Thursday reported a 33.5 percent slump in July sales from a year earlier.
Business earnings continue to elude us and the commentary from consumer companies too don’t indicate that things might quickly mend in the coming quarters, said Dharmesh Kant, head of retail research at Mumbai-based Indianivesh Securities Ltd. If the slowdown persists into the festival season, FY20 too will have to be written off.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of TVS Motor Company at current levels.
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...