Indian IPOs revive from worst year since 2016 as stocks rally

Bloomberg September 16 | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

All eyes are on the IPOs lined up for the near term   -  PTI

A group of companies firm up IPO plans; Happiest Minds, Route Mobile IPOs drew tremendous response

A drought in India’s initial public offerings might be easing with companies preparing to tap a buoyant stock market after investors piled into two recent sales.

A bunch of firms — ranging from a drugmaker to a jeweller — will likely test investor demand over the next few months, helping revive fund-raising through first-time sales from the lowest in four years.

While Hong Kong and China have seen a flurry of new listings amid abundant liquidity, activity in India is seen picking up after IPOs from Happiest Minds Technology Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd last week lured hordes of investors keen to bet on companies expected to gain from rapid adoption of digital services.

Rush of IPOs

“The primary market is a preferred way to play new ideas and that is why there is a rush for public offers,” said Mangesh Ghogre, executive director and the head of equity capital markets at Nomura India. “Investors believe there is upside in the primary market.”

That belief prompted investors to bid for Happiest Minds 151 times over, making it one of India’s most successful IPOs of this decade. Route Mobile, a cloud infrastructure provider, was oversubscribed 73 times.

The sales are a bright spot in a market that has seen little over $2 billion being raised from IPOs in 2020, the least for the period since 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

In the pipeline

The IPO pipeline includes a spinoff of Gland Pharma Ltd by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co that could raise as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Computer Age Management Services, UTI Asset Management Co, Angel Broking Ltd and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd are also looking to list, according to PRIME Database.

“Investors are looking for exciting stories that have an edge and can capitalise on the current disruption,” said Amitabh Malhotra, head of investment banking at HSBC India. “We are seeing well-governed mid-cap companies come to the market across follow-on placements and IPOs.”

Published on September 16, 2020
stock market
initial public offering
