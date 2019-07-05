Indian jewellers lose glitter after govt raises duty on gold

The shares of jewellery makers fell as the government raised customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent.

The shares of jewellery makers like PC Jeweller Ltd , Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd and Titan Co Ltd fell between 3.1 per cent and 6.4 per cent

The last time the stock of PC Jeweller hit such levels was in February 2014. The shares of Titan and TBZ fell to their lowest in over a fortnight.

As of Thursday's close, PC Jeweller and TBZ shed 50.8 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively, this year, while Titan climbed 38.6 per cent higher during the same period