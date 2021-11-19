Stocks

Indian markets closed on Friday for holiday

Reuters Nov 19 | Updated on November 19, 2021

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed weak, dropping over 0.6 per cent.

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 19, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, November 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% lower at1 7,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62% at 59,636.01.

On Thursday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 74.2350 to the dollar.

Published on November 19, 2021

financial markets
stock market
