Indian markets closed on Friday for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 19, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Monday, November 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% lower at1 7,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62% at 59,636.01.

On Thursday, the 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35%, while the rupee settled at 74.2350 to the dollar.