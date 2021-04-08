Indian shares climb for third day as metals gain

Indian shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, as metals stocks led a broad-based advance, while a dovish outlook from the US central bank kept investor sentiment upbeat globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.38 per cent to 14,875.65,while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45 per cent at 49,885.26 by 0354 GMT. The Nifty metals index climbed 1.66 per cent, the most among 14 sectoral indexes, which were all also higher.

Hindalco and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 2 per cent each amid steel prices in China hitting a record.

Other Asian share markets were largely flat but S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3 per cent to a new peak after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed members were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying.